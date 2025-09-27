Filming of Dimash Qudaibergen’s international project ‘Voice Beyond Horizon’ moves to Almaty

Participants from China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Italy, and Serbia will explore iconic sites in Almaty region, including Lake Kaindy with its submerged coniferous forest, the landscapes of Saty village recognized by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as one of the best tourist villages in the world and the Kapchagai Reservoir.

In Almaty, the participants will stroll along Arbat Street, visit the Green Bazaar, and tour the metro.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The international television project, produced by Dimash and Hunan Broadcasting System (China), will conclude in Astana, showcasing to a global audience the diverse tourist and musical potential of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was reported Dimash Qudaibergen's international project filming starts in Mangistau.