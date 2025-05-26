Singer Dimash Qudaibergen to produce song project on Chinese TV channel

At the time, the huge televised project I’m singer, which was aired on Hunan TV, played a key role in creating my fan groups worldwide. And now, jointly with this TV channel, my first production work is to be released. It will be an international contest among singers similar in scale to I’m singer, but in a completely new format and direction. I’ll be a producer of this project as well as a jury member, said Dimash.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

He added that the details of the project are to be announced soon.

To note, Kazakh singer Dimash is hosting a fan meeting with the participation of fans from over 40 countries in Almaty.

