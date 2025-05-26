Singer Dimash Qudaibergen to produce song project on Chinese TV channel
Kazakhstan’s singer Dimash Qudaibergen announced he will produce a new song TV project jointly with China’s Hunan TV channel during a fan meeting on Monday in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
At the time, the huge televised project I’m singer, which was aired on Hunan TV, played a key role in creating my fan groups worldwide. And now, jointly with this TV channel, my first production work is to be released. It will be an international contest among singers similar in scale to I’m singer, but in a completely new format and direction. I’ll be a producer of this project as well as a jury member, said Dimash.
He added that the details of the project are to be announced soon.
To note, Kazakh singer Dimash is hosting a fan meeting with the participation of fans from over 40 countries in Almaty.
As earlier reported, the ‘Dimash on the Road’ project expands to Brazil’s city Fortaleza.