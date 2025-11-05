EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rybakina breaks records with flawless WTA Finals run

    22:18, 5 November 2025

    The world No. 6 from Kazakhstan, Elena Rybakina, continued her flawless run at the WTA Finals by defeating Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA No.10) 6-4, 6-4 in the group stage, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Elena Rybakina
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    With this win, Elena Rybakina has claimed victory in all three of her matches, becoming the first Kazakhstani player ever to reach the singles semifinals of the WTA Finals.

    The Kazakhstani tennis player had already toppled tennis stars Amanda Anisimova of the USA and Iga Świątek of Poland. Next, she was set to face Madison Keys (USA), who then withdrew due to health problems, paving the way for Alexandrova to step in. Rybakina now awaits the announcement of her semifinal opponent.




     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All