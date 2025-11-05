Rybakina breaks records with flawless WTA Finals run

With this win, Elena Rybakina has claimed victory in all three of her matches, becoming the first Kazakhstani player ever to reach the singles semifinals of the WTA Finals.

The Kazakhstani tennis player had already toppled tennis stars Amanda Anisimova of the USA and Iga Świątek of Poland. Next, she was set to face Madison Keys (USA), who then withdrew due to health problems, paving the way for Alexandrova to step in. Rybakina now awaits the announcement of her semifinal opponent.







