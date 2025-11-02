Rybakina starts 2025 WTA Finals with dominant victory over Anisimova

World No. 6 Rybakina secured a dominant 6-3, 7-5 victory over Amanda Anisimova, ranked 4th in the world, in their first match in the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The Kazakhstani is to meet next Polish Iga Świątek (ranked 2nd) and American Madison Keys (ranked 7th) in the group stage

This year's WTA Finals offers a record prize money of 15.5 million US dollars across both singles and doubles, with the singles’ winner taking home 5,235,000 US dollars.

World No.3 Coco Gauff is the defending singles champion.

As reported previously, Kazakhstani top seed Alexander Bublik is to up to a new career high, climbing four from No. 16 to No. 13 in the ATP Live Ranking.