Rybakina stuns world No. 2 Świątek at WTA Finals

Rybakina secured the victory by scoring 3-6, 6-1, 6-0. It is noteworthy that she has now won both of her group-stage matches and tops the standings.

If American tennis player Amanda Anisimova beats her compatriot Madison Keys in the second round, the Kazakhstani player will clinch an early spot in the semifinals.

Tomorrow, Rybakina will face Madison Keys, while Świątek will play against Amanda Anisimova.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Elena Rybakina produced an impressive start on the first day of the 2025 WTA Finals with a straight-sets win over American Amanda Anisimova.