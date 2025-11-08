Elena Rybakina advances to her first-ever WTA Finals title match

In the semifinal, Rybakina staged a remarkable comeback against American Jessica Pegula. After losing the first set 4-6, the Kazakhstani star turned the match around to claim victory in the next two sets: 6-4, 6-3. The clash lasted 2 hours and 7 minutes.

As the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) highlighted, this achievement marks a historic milestone not only for Elena Rybakina herself but also for Kazakh tennis — she is the first player from Kazakhstan to reach the final of the WTA Finals.

The WTA Finals is one of the most prestigious tournaments of the season, featuring the world’s top eight players. The 2025 edition marks the 54th singles and 49th doubles competitions in the event’s history.

Kazinform previously reported that Rybakina continued her flawless run at the WTA Finals by defeating Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA No.10) 6-4, 6-4 in the group stage. Earlier, she toppled tennis stars Amanda Anisimova of the USA and Iga Świątek of Poland.