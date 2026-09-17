Egypt reclaims ancient gold mummy mask from Switzerland

The handover is part of an ongoing campaign by Egyptian diplomatic missions abroad to reclaim antiquities smuggled out of the country, in coordination with host-country authorities.

It builds on years of cooperation between Cairo and Bern on protecting cultural property, as the two governments work to curb the illegal trade in archaeological artefacts and protect Egyptian heritage from exploitation and unlawful trafficking.

Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy said last month that the ministry has recovered more than 1,500 antiquities in recent years and that officials are monitoring international auction houses and the dark web for looted Egyptian pieces.

Photo credit: WAM

Earlier, it was reported that Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities had announced the discovery of the remains of the Temple of Horus alongside archaeological artefacts dating back to the reign of King Ramesses II at the Tell Abu Seify site in Qantara Sharq, Ismailia Governorate, along with stone causeways, statues, and relics confirming the site's link to the ancient Egyptian city of Mesen.