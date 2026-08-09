Egypt discovers ancient burial ground in Nile Delta

Among the key discoveries are simple oval-shaped burials with handmade pottery and marine shells, dating to the Buto I and II phases (4th millennium BC).

The remains included mud-brick houses, grain silos, ovens, and hearths from the Second Intermediate Period and New Kingdom, showing daily life and economic activity.

Characteristic wavy walls surrounding structures, common from the Middle Kingdom onward.

Several graves dating from the 15th to 17th dynasties and the beginning of the New Kingdom were also identified, confirming settlement during the Hyksos period. The graves included mastabas and tombs containing jewelry, amulets, scarabs, bronze weapons, and Tell el-Yahudiyeh pottery.

A mud-brick tomb contained pottery and bronze tools, plus foundations of large buildings.

For the Ptolemaic period, archaeologists uncovered several simple burial pits, including the burial of a child placed inside two amphorae reused as a coffin.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy described the discovery as a major scientific contribution to understanding the cultural development of the Nile Delta, highlighting the expertise of Egyptian archaeologists.

To note, a medieval mosque and rare artifacts unearthed at Kazakhstan's ancient Otyrar settlement.