Egypt announces discovery of 10,000-year-old rock shelter in Sinai

In a statement, the ministry described the natural sandstone shelter as one of the most important ancient sites in terms of historic value and exceptional artwork.

Discovered by the Egyptian archeological mission, the shelter spans over 100 metres. Its ceilings are adorned with vivid red and grey paintings depicting animals, symbolic figures, and scenes of daily life from various periods, some dating back to between 10,000 and 5,500 BC.

Engravings on site show hunters with bows and dogs, camel and horse riders, and early Arabic inscriptions, the statement said.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said the discovery reflects the unique cultural and human richness of the Sinai Peninsula, providing new evidence that many civilizations flourished in Sinai over millennia.

The diversity of finds positions Umm Arak as a natural open-air museum, documenting humanity's artistic and symbolic development from prehistory up to early Islamic times, the statement added.

Archaeologists also uncovered animal remains and living units, suggesting the shelter was used for thousands of years as a gathering place for people and livestock. Stone tools and pottery shards from ancient Egyptian, Roman, and medieval periods were also found in the site, added the statement.

