History in hand: Kushan coins discovered in Tajikistan

According to the information presented, the coins were accidentally found by a local resident during agricultural work. He discovered a ceramic vessel containing a large number of oxidized coins. Following the find, a research team promptly traveled to Shahritus, after which the treasure was officially transferred to the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan.

The discovered coins were displayed at the press conference.

It was reported that the majority of the coins were minted during the reign of the Kushan king Vima Taktu and are estimated to be over 2,000 years old.

Currently, restoration work is being carried out by Rustam Burkhonov and Manuchehr Rakhmonov, restorers at the Institute of History, Archaeology, and Ethnography of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, who are cleaning and restoring the coins to their original condition.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that archeologists had discovered coins dating back to reign of Mengu-Timur in Atyrau region.