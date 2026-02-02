Dimash invites fans to free public premiere of “Voice Beyond Horizon” in Almaty

As the project’s executive producer, Dimash Qudaibergen has invited fans to watch the first episode together at a special public screening in Almaty.

The event will take place at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace. In Kazakhstan, the show will also be broadcast on Qazaqstan TV.

Speaking on his official Instagram page, Dimash shared that more than 40,000 people followed the project’s Instagram page in just one night.

“We are truly happy to see such numbers. The sincere support and trust of my family and loved ones, who actively supported this initiative, is a great honor for me,” he said.

Dimash noted that at this stage of his life he wants to contribute to the country through creative projects and thanked everyone who has supported the show.

“This project belongs to all of us. That is why I wanted to hold the premiere of the first round together, as one big family, gathering all of Kazakhstan in one place. I want to watch the premiere together with you,” he added.

Admission to the event is free, and no tickets are required. However, tickets priced at 0 tenge will be available on the TICKETON website.

