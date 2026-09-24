Death toll from Caspian Sea military drills rises 12

According to verified information, 17 people were swept out to sea while carrying out a combat training mission when a sudden deterioration in weather conditions occurred and winds intensified. 12 bodies were recovered, and three people were rescued.

The search for the remaining two servicemen is ongoing.

"Kanat Bozumbayev has ordered a continuous, round-the-clock search for the missing servicemen, with all necessary personnel and resources deployed. He also instructed authorities to provide the families of the deceased servicemen with the necessary financial and other forms of assistance,” the regional administration said.

Authorized agencies are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that at least nine servicemen were killed during naval exercises on the Caspian Sea. A total of 19 servicemen were swept away following a sudden deterioration in weather conditions during the drill. Three were rescued, with one of them hospitalized.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in the Mangystau region.

The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal case regarding the deaths of the military personnel. An operational-investigative team, which includes officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Prosecutor's Office, has been established, and the necessary forensic examinations have been ordered. The investigation is under special control.

President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in the Mangystau region.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

September 25 has been declared a day of national mourning in Kazakhstan.