Cuba faces air disruptions as U.S. oil pressure mounts

Cuba’s authorities have warned that aviation fuel will not be available at major airports, including Havana’s José Martí International, from early February through at least March 11, prompting carriers to alter operations.

Canada’s flag-carrier Air Canada confirmed on February 9 that it is suspending flights to Cuba due to the lack of aviation fuel. The airline said it will operate empty “ferry flights” to repatriate roughly 3,000 travelers currently on the island.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to determine an appropriate resumption of normal flight operations to Cuba at a later date,” the carrier stated.

Canadian tourist traffic, long a linchpin of Cuba’s Caribbean tourism economy, now faces disruption as fuel shortages intensify, leaving many awaiting departure. Other carriers have announced contingency plans such as technical refueling stops outside Cuba, but some have curtailed services amid uncertainty.

The crisis stems from a broader energy squeeze in Cuba following U.S. actions that have effectively choked off oil supplies from key partners, including Venezuela and, most recently, Mexico. The tightening of the decades-old embargo has left the island struggling to secure fuel for essential services and transport.

Cuban authorities describe the situation as a grave test for the national economy while emphasizing civil aviation safety. The inability to refuel aircraft domestically underscores the depth of the current energy emergency and its immediate impact on international connectivity.

