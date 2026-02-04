Cuba experiences coldest night on record

According to the Institute of Meteorology of Cuba, during the night of February 3 the temperature at the Indio Hatuey meteorological station in Matanzas Province dropped to 0°C. This marked the first-time freezing point has ever been recorded in the country.

Previously, the lowest temperature in Cuba’s recorded history was 0.6°C, registered in February 1996 in Mayabeque Province.

The sharp cold snap affected nearly the entire country. Minimum temperatures of 10°C and below were recorded at 32 meteorological stations nationwide. In several regions, readings fell to levels considered highly unusual even for the winter season. Temperatures dropped to 2.8°C in Tapaste, 3.0°C in Aguada de Pasajeros, and 3.2°C in Güines. In Havana, near José Martí International Airport, the air cooled to 4.4°C.

The unusual weather conditions also impacted agriculture. In Indio Hatuey, meteorologists observed frost on the leaves of several crops, a rare phenomenon for Cuba’s climate.

Despite the exceptionally cold night, weather conditions are expected to gradually stabilize during the day on February 3. Forecasts indicate daytime highs ranging from 20 to 23°C, reaching up to 25°C in the southeastern parts of the country.

