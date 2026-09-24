Condition of serviceman injured in Caspian Sea drill critical but stable

“The patient remains under constant medical supervision. He is receiving all necessary medical assistance. The condition of the serviceman is currently assessed as critical but stable,” the department said.

The situation is under the control of the Mangystau Regional Health Department.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that at least nine servicemen were killed during naval exercises on the Caspian Sea. A total of 19 servicemen were swept away following a sudden deterioration in weather conditions during the drill. Three were rescued, with one of them hospitalized.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in the Mangystau region.

The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal case regarding the deaths of the military personnel. An operational-investigative team, which includes officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Prosecutor's Office, has been established, and the necessary forensic examinations have been ordered. The investigation is under special control.

President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in the Mangystau region.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

September 25 has been declared a day of national mourning in Kazakhstan.