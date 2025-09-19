China’s singer Zhang Hexuan to perform at Silk Way Star in Kazakh capital

He was born on October 7, 1985, in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning sheng (province), China. Zhang Hexuan graduated from the Shenyang Conservatory of Music majoring in vocal art.

In 2009, he ranked among the finalists of the Golden Bell Awards. In 2013, he released the first album 宣言 (Manifest).

Zhang He Xuan was awarded the New Influence Male Singer award at the 17th Channel V Awards in 2013. In 2016, he became an ambassador of Spring Bud Lunch charitable program aimed to support children at schools.

His works are available on Apple Music and Spotify platforms.

As earlier reported, he arrived in Astana to take part in the Silk Way Star international vocal contest, featuring artists from 12 Asian countries.

Filming will begin on August 20, 2025, with the grand finale broadcast live on November 22 on Jibek Joly/Silk Way and leading TV channels across the participating countries.

Singer ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov) will represent Kazakhstan at the Silk Way Star international vocal competition.