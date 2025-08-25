Silk Way Star brings SCO nations together as international vocal competition kicks off

The forum discussed the role of mass media in advancing the humanitarian agenda of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as in strengthening long-term partnerships and mutual understanding among the member states. Special attention was given to new technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and multimedia formats, which are reshaping modern communications.

During the event, the international vocal competition Silk Way Star, a joint project of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and China Media Group (CMG), was launched.

Photo credit: TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President

At a small-group meeting, Li Shulei, Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, highlighted that "the scale of Silk Way Star reflects "the strategic level of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and China", and wished the project success.

Silk Way Star has become a new platform for cultural unity. It's a project that brings together talents, countries, and peoples, building bridges of trust and inspiration, said Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director at the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President.

Photo credit: TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President

During a meeting with Raushan Kazhibayeva, CMG President Shen Haixiong announced that the first season of the vocal competition will air on China’s leading family-entertainment channel CCTV-3. He also confirmed plans to film the second season in China.

Discussing the results of the media forum, the participants stressed its importance ahead of the SCO Summit, highlighting Silk Way Star as "a key project for expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation among the member states of the Organization".

To note, the Silk Way Star project brings together representatives from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. Filming of the show will begin on August 26, 2025. The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel and major networks across the participating countries.

Silk Way Star is more than just a music project, but a new cultural brand of Eurasia, uniting millions of viewers and shaping a shared media space across the region.