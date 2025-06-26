EN
    China Southern Airlines to bridge Guangzhou and Almaty

    15:22, 26 June 2025

    China’s China Southern Airlines launched a new international route from Guangzhou to Almaty on June 25, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    China Southern Airlines to bridge Guangzhou and Almaty
    Photo credit: China Southern Airlines

    The flights will be operated three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

    Noteworthy, Royal Jordanian Airlines will run direct flights to Kazakhstan starting next summer. 

    Besides, Kazakhstan to launch flights to 10 countries this May. 

    A month ago, Uzbekistan’s My Freighter (Сentrum Air) launched flights en route Tashkent-Almaty on Mondays and Thursdays.

    Noteworthy, this year, Kazakhstan will expand its international flight network, adding 32 new routes, of which 15 are brand new destinations. 

    Civil aviation Aircraft Airports China Kazakhstan Almaty Travel Tourism
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
