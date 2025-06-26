China Southern Airlines to bridge Guangzhou and Almaty
15:22, 26 June 2025
China’s China Southern Airlines launched a new international route from Guangzhou to Almaty on June 25, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The flights will be operated three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Noteworthy, Royal Jordanian Airlines will run direct flights to Kazakhstan starting next summer.
Besides, Kazakhstan to launch flights to 10 countries this May.
A month ago, Uzbekistan’s My Freighter (Сentrum Air) launched flights en route Tashkent-Almaty on Mondays and Thursdays.
Noteworthy, this year, Kazakhstan will expand its international flight network, adding 32 new routes, of which 15 are brand new destinations.