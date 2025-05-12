EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to launch flights to 10 countries this May

    19:49, 12 May 2025

    Kazakhstan is set to launch flights to Hungary, Germany, Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, China, South Korea and Vietnam this May, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Transport Ministry.

    New routes from Shymkent to Budapest
    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport MInistry

    SCAT air carrier plans to add new destinations from Shymkent to Hungary, Germany, China, and South Korea.

    Air Astana is expected to operate flights from Astana to Vietnam, from Atyrau to Tbilisi, Georgia, from Almaty to Osh, Kyrgyzstan, and from Atyrau to Baku, Azerbaijan.

    Fly Arystan will also fly from Almaty to China, from Astana to Gazipaşa, Türkiye.

    To note, new direct flights will link Uzbekistan’s Tashkent with Almaty.

    Civil aviation Kazakhstan Almaty Astana Shymkent Travel Tourism
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All