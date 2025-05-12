Kazakhstan to launch flights to 10 countries this May

SCAT air carrier plans to add new destinations from Shymkent to Hungary, Germany, China, and South Korea.

Air Astana is expected to operate flights from Astana to Vietnam, from Atyrau to Tbilisi, Georgia, from Almaty to Osh, Kyrgyzstan, and from Atyrau to Baku, Azerbaijan.

Fly Arystan will also fly from Almaty to China, from Astana to Gazipaşa, Türkiye.

To note, new direct flights will link Uzbekistan’s Tashkent with Almaty.