    Royal Jordanian Airlines to run direct flights to Kazakhstan starting next summer

    09:57, 14 May 2025

    Kazakh Transport Vice Minister Talgat Lastayev held a meeting with Jordan’s ambassador to Kazakhstan Hamza Mahmoud Yousef Al-Omari, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh Transport Ministry.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    The meeting discussed ways to sign an air services agreement and launch direct flights between the countries, as Jordan announced plans to operate flights to Kazakhstan during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s February visit to the Middle Eastern nation.

    Hamza Al-Omari also informed about Royal Jordanian Airlines’ plans to run biweekly direct flights to Kazakhstan starting from June next year, which was welcomed by the Kazakhstani side.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    The sides also agreed the dates for the signing of the Agreement on mutual recognition of seafarers’ diplomas between both nations.

    As earlier reported, Jordan's foreign reserves exceeded 22.8 billion US dollars. 

