Kazakhstan to add 15 new destinations to its international flight network
This year, Kazakhstan will expand its international flight network, adding 32 new routes, of which 15 are brand new destinations, Kazinform News Agency quotes Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev as saying.
Noteworthy, most of the flights will be operated by Kazakhstani air carriers. Besides, five new low-cost airlines have entered Kazakhstan’s market due to the open sky regime’s expansion. Among them are SpiceJet (India), Thai AirAsia X (Thailand), Easter Jet (South Korea), T’Way Air (South Korea), and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi (the UAE).
The new direct flights will be launched to Munich, Cairo, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Danang, Abu Dhabi, Hurghada, Busan, Mumbai, Rome, Budapest, and Samarkand.
