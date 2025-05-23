Kazakhstan to add 15 new destinations to its international flight network

Noteworthy, most of the flights will be operated by Kazakhstani air carriers. Besides, five new low-cost airlines have entered Kazakhstan’s market due to the open sky regime’s expansion. Among them are SpiceJet (India), Thai AirAsia X (Thailand), Easter Jet (South Korea), T’Way Air (South Korea), and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi (the UAE).

The new direct flights will be launched to Munich, Cairo, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Danang, Abu Dhabi, Hurghada, Busan, Mumbai, Rome, Budapest, and Samarkand.

As written before, Kazakhstan to launch flights to 10 countries this May.