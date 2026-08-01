Central Asian presidents attend UIM F1H2O World Championship opening ceremony

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the other Central Asian leaders met with the competitors and wished them success in the races.

One of the race boats entered in the championship was also presented to the four presidents.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The leaders jointly activated a symbolic launch mechanism, marking the official start of the championship stage.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The event has brought together eight teams and 18 drivers representing the UAE, Australia, Canada, and other countries.

Held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time, the Grand Prix is expected to become one of the country's largest international sporting and cultural events.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Cholpon-Ata on July 31 to take part in the Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

The meeting brought together the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan to discuss regional cooperation, trade and economic ties, transport and logistics collaboration, and the strengthening of the strategic partnership.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Central Asia is experiencing its most successful period in modern history and stressed Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership in the region.