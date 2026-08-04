CEC Chairman meets CIS IPA election observers in Astana

The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming Qurultay elections and the work plan of the CIS IPA observer mission.

Abdirov highlighted the long-standing cooperation between Kazakhstan and CIS IPA, noting the organization’s continued participation in monitoring election campaigns in Kazakhstan.

He also recalled the mission's involvement in observing the referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution held in March this year, commending the professionalism and objectivity demonstrated by CIS IPA observers.

During the meeting, the delegation was briefed on the political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, recent changes in electoral legislation and the main stages of the election campaign. Abdirov presented key indicators of Kazakhstan’s electoral infrastructure and public awareness efforts, with particular given to ensuring the electoral rights of people with disabilities.

The CEC chairman emphasized that all necessary conditions would be provided to ensure the effective work of international observer missions throughout the election campaign.

Following the meeting, members of the international observation mission answered questions from journalists during a traditional media briefing.

As it was reported, on July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026.

Photo credit: Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan

The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.

More than 12.6 million people have been included in Kazakhstan's voter rolls.

Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has accredited 155 additional international observers from nine countries and four international organizations to monitor the upcoming Qurultay (Parliament) elections.