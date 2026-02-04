Calls grow for Noem’s resignation amid protests, Trump voices support

U.S. Congressman Don Davis has become the latest lawmaker to call for Noem’s resignation, arguing that accountability is needed to restore confidence in the Department of Homeland Security.

“We must restore public trust, and Homeland Security Secretary Noem has failed to take responsibility for her actions,” Davis said, adding that the country requires firm leadership as it faces multiple challenges.

Speaking on the House floor, Davis also raised concerns about what he described as troubling conduct by agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). He said federal officers are expected to operate within established legal boundaries and respect constitutional rights.

“Federal agencies must work within a framework of public trust,” Davis said, noting that immigration officers are obligated to meet reasonable standards of professional conduct.

Protests initially emerged in Minneapolis in response to a federal immigration enforcement operation launched in December and later intensified following the deaths of two Minnesota residents, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during encounters with federal agents. Demonstrations have escalated in recent weeks, reaching their strongest point over the weekend, and have since spread nationwide, including to parts of Southern California, Oregon, Washington, New York, and Texas. Some actions have taken the form of economic shutdowns, with organizers promoting a “No work, no school, no shopping” message as hundreds of businesses closed their doors.

Earlier, a federal judge declined a request from Minnesota state authorities to block the Trump administration’s deployment of thousands of federal immigration agents to Minneapolis. In her ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Menendez said the operation has had and is likely to continue to have serious consequences for the state, but added that officials had not shown the deployment to be unlawful.

Several elected officials from both parties have also called for Noem to step down, including Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Representatives Marc Veasey of Texas and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, as well as U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Thom Tillis.

President Trump, meanwhile, posted messages on social media praising Noem’s work and thanking Border Czar Tom Homan, whom he dispatched to Minneapolis in an effort to ease tensions following last week’s fatal shooting. Trump described both officials as performing strongly amid what he called a challenging situation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Minnesota residents held a statewide economic blackout, staying home from work, classes, and shopping in protest over a surge in federal immigration enforcement.