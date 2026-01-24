Hundreds of local businesses closed, and thousands of people were expected to call out from work or avoid shopping as part of the “Day of Truth & Freedom,” a coordinated action organized by faith leaders, community groups, and labor unions. The protest was planned in response to heightened immigration enforcement operations that have brought thousands of federal agents, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), into the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.

The demonstrations were triggered by the January 7 shooting death of 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Renée Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent during a federal enforcement operation. Good’s family has said she was unarmed at the time; authorities have described the circumstances differently, and the event has become a focal point for broader debate about enforcement tactics.

Organizers outlined several demands, including that ICE end its current operations in Minnesota, that the officer involved in Good’s death be held legally responsible, that additional federal funding for ICE be halted, and that the agency be investigated for alleged constitutional and human rights violations.

The Minneapolis City Council endorsed the strike and blackout day, and major cultural institutions such as the Walker Art Center and the Minneapolis Institute of Art also shut their doors in solidarity. A march was scheduled for the afternoon in downtown Minneapolis, ending with a rally at the Target Center arena.

Federal authorities reported roughly 3,000 arrests by immigration officers in Minnesota in recent weeks and have defended the enforcement activities. Meanwhile, local leaders and community organizations emphasized the scale of participation despite cold winter conditions and noted closures by businesses and schools as part of the coordinated action.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump warned he could invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy troops to Minneapolis.