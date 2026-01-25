EN
    US federal agents shoot and kill another person in Minneapolis

    01:05, 25 January 2026

    United States federal agents have shot and killed another person in Minneapolis amid an ongoing immigration crackdown in the city, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Al Jazeera.

    Screenshot from video / cnn.com

    Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said a 37-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been made public, died in hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was a resident of Minneapolis and a US citizen, O’Hara told reporters.

    “Our demand today is for those federal agencies operating in our city to act with the same discipline, humanity and integrity that effective law enforcement in this country requires,” the police chief said.

    The fatal shooting occurred amid a weeks-long deployment of US immigration enforcement officers and other federal agents to Minneapolis, where raids have been conducted as part of President Donald Trump’s intensified anti-immigration campaign.

    Reacting to the incident, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned the operation, calling the situation “sickening” and urging the president to immediately end the federal presence in the state. In a social media post, Walz called for the withdrawal of what he described as “thousands of violent, untrained officers” from Minnesota.

    Video footage circulating on social media appears to show several US law enforcement officers forcing a person to the ground, followed by the sound of multiple gunshots.

    The Department of Homeland Security later confirmed that a US Border Patrol agent shot and killed the individual during the incident. According to the department, the person was carrying a handgun and resisted officers’ attempts to disarm him.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a woman was killed by a U.S. immigration officer during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis. The incident sparked nationwide protests across the United States. The action, titled “A Day of Truth and Freedom,” called on Minnesotans to stay away from work, schools and shops in protest against intensified federal immigration enforcement. Demonstrators demanded accountability for the shooting and called for limits on, or the removal of, ICE operations from their communities.

