Thousands gathered in Minneapolis, where demonstrations have continued for a second week. Protesters marched through downtown streets, targeting Government Plaza, City Hall, and the U.S. Bank Stadium area.

Similar actions took place in cities including Los Angeles, Portland, Atlanta, Boston, and New York, with students walking out of classes, businesses closing, and community members holding marches and sit-ins.

The demonstrations come after the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, on January 24, and Renee Good on January 7, both by immigration enforcement officers in Minnesota. The Department of Justice announced a civil rights investigation into Pretti’s death, with the FBI taking the lead, while no such probe has been opened regarding Good’s killing.

In addition to street protests, some business owners and schools participated in the nationwide strike, either closing entirely or donating proceeds to organizations supporting immigrants.

The events have intensified national debate over immigration enforcement and civil rights, drawing criticism from elected officials, student organizations, and advocacy groups.

According to Al Jazeera, on Friday, protesters gathered at Howard University in Washington, DC, where they planned to march to the White House.

“I think that it just goes to show how many people are against this, and how this is jeopardising our country,” one student told Al Jazeera.

Schools in Arizona and Colorado were closed ahead of expected widespread absences, while dozens of students at Groves High School in Birmingham, Michigan, staged a walkout during morning classes.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Minnesota economic blackout marked a protest against ICE enforcement.