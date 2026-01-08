Fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis deepens scrutiny of Trump immigration push

The shooting occurred after officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) approached an SUV stopped on a residential street in Minneapolis. Videos recorded by bystanders show officers demanding the driver open the door before shots were fired at close range. The vehicle then moved forward and hit parked cars before coming to a stop.

ICE just shot and murdered someone for trying to move their SUV in a snowy Minneapolis as they had ordered before changing to stop without cause. DHS is lying about fear defense.



Videos obtained by @maxnesterak + @ReichlinMelnick https://t.co/oz2NWqn1vYpic.twitter.com/DZURycK8N3 — Guillermo Mena 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@GuilloMena) January 7, 2026

Federal officials said the officer acted in self-defense. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the driver attempted to ram officers and confirmed that the FBI would investigate the incident. Donald Trump echoed that account in a social media post and defended the operation.

Local officials challenged that version. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey described the shooting as unnecessary and criticized the deployment of more than 2,000 federal officers to Minneapolis and St. Paul, saying the operation has increased tension and fear in immigrant communities. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the killing avoidable and urged protests to remain peaceful, while saying the National Guard could be activated if unrest escalates.

Family members identified the woman as Renee Nicole Macklin Good, 37, a mother of a 6-year-old child. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said he could not confirm that the driver was attempting to harm officers.

The incident marks the most serious escalation so far in the Trump administration’s latest immigration enforcement drive, which has targeted several major U.S. cities and resulted in hundreds of arrests. Minneapolis has remained on edge since federal authorities announced the operation earlier this week, with protests growing over concerns about aggressive tactics, transparency, and federal-local coordination.

