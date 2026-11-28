The Kazakh fighter earned Kazakhstan's first medal at the tournament.

In the gold-medal bout, Toleugali lost to Iran's Radin Zeinali, the 2025 world under-21 champion and winner of the 2022 world cadet title.

On the way to the final match, the Kazakh athlete defeated Brazil's Henrique Marques Rodrigues Fernandes, the 2025 world champion, world No. 1, and Pan American champion. Batyrkhan Toleugali also defeated 2025 world bronze medalist Artem Mytarev of Russia in the quarterfinals. Then, in the semifinals, he beat Zurab Kintsurashvili of Georgia, a 2025 World University Games gold medalist, 2023 European Games champion, and European silver medalist.

Batyrkhan Toleugali is the first Kazakh taekwondo athlete in seven years to reach a Grand Prix Final gold-medal match. In 2019, Ruslan Zhaparov reached the final in Rome in the men's over-80 kg division, also finishing as runner-up. Toleugali became the second Kazakh athlete to claim silver at the season-ending Grand Prix Final.

The silver medal earns Batyrkhan Toleugali 60 ranking points toward qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old athlete competed at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, won the inaugural 2025 World Taekwondo Under-21 Championships, and captured bronze at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

On Nov. 29, the final day of the tournament, Asian Games champion Tamirlan Tleules is scheduled to compete in the men's under-58 kg division.

Earlier in the tournament, Kazakhstan's Rita Bakisheva lost to Russia's Alisa Angelova in the opening round of the women's -49 kg division. The match ended 2–0 in favor of the Russian athlete, advancing Angelova to the round of 16.

Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

As Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan is hosting the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final for the first time.