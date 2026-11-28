In the men's -80 kg round of 16, the Kazakh fighter faced 2025 world champion, Brazil's Henrique Marques Rodrigues Fernandes.



Batyrkhan Toleugali won the first round 4–2, while the Brazilian took the second 5–3.

In the deciding round, Toleugali dominated 11–5 to take the bout 2–1.

Earlier, we reported that David Degtyarev lifted 192 kg to capture his fourth world title.