Kazakhstan's Toleugali takes taekwondo bronze at Aichi-Nagoya 2026
17:31, 2 October 2026
Kazakhstan has won its second taekwondo medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the Sports Development Directorate.
Junior world champion Batyrkhan Toleugali faced Hung Jiun-yi of Chinese Taipei in the semifinal. In a hard-fought bout, Hung won 2-1.
As a result, Toleugali secured bronze in the -80 kg weight class at his first Asiad.
Earlier, taekwondo fighter Tamirlan Tleules brought Kazakhstan its 12th gold at the Asian Games.