Kazakhstan's Toleugali takes taekwondo bronze at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

Junior world champion Batyrkhan Toleugali faced Hung Jiun-yi of Chinese Taipei in the semifinal. In a hard-fought bout, Hung won 2-1.

As a result, Toleugali secured bronze in the -80 kg weight class at his first Asiad.

Earlier, taekwondo fighter Tamirlan Tleules brought Kazakhstan its 12th gold at the Asian Games.