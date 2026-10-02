EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan's Toleugali takes taekwondo bronze at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

    17:31, 2 October 2026

    Kazakhstan has won its second taekwondo medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the Sports Development Directorate.

    Batyrkhan Toleugali
    Photo source: Sports Development Directorate of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport

    Junior world champion Batyrkhan Toleugali faced Hung Jiun-yi of Chinese Taipei in the semifinal. In a hard-fought bout, Hung won 2-1.

    As a result, Toleugali secured bronze in the -80 kg weight class at his first Asiad.

    Earlier, taekwondo fighter Tamirlan Tleules brought Kazakhstan its 12th gold at the Asian Games.

    Kazakhstan Taekwondo Sport Asian Games Japan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All