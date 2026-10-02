Tamirlan Tleules wins Kazakhstan’s 12th gold at Asian Games

Competing in the men’s 58 kg category, Tleules defeated the Philippines’ Kurt Bryan Barbosa in the final to secure the Asian Games title and bring Kazakhstan its 12th gold medal of the Games.

Tleules produced a strong run throughout the tournament before securing the title in the decisive bout.

His victory added another gold to Kazakhstan’s medal tally as the national team continues its campaign at the continental event.

The 20th Summer Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya will run through October 4.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestler Nachyn Kuular won a bronze medal at the 20th Summer Asian Games.