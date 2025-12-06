Kazakhstan's Toleugali bags gold at U21 Taekwondo World Championships

According to the press service of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation (WT), Toleugali delivered an outstanding performance at the ongoing U21 World Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, winning gold in the men's -87 kg division.

Фото: пресс-служба Казахстанской Федерации таеквондо

In the final, he confidently defeated Iran’s Mohammad Alizadeh.

On the road to the title, Toleugali beat Stuart Jobe of Australia in the quarterfinal and Vladislav Budin (AIN) in the semifinal.

This victory contributed to Kazakhstan’s historic success at the tournament: the national team finished with two gold medals and one bronze. As Qazinform reported earlier, marking an unprecedented result for Kazakhstan’s taekwondo (WT), Beibarys Kablan claimed gold in the +87 kg category, while Tamirlan Tileules earned bronze in the -63 kg division.

Around 500 athletes from 75 countries competed in the Championships.