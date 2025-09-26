Backstreet Boys share another post about Kazakhstan

“Amazing time in Kazakhstan. What a warm welcome! Pics from the trip… so thankful to have so many fans around the world, music is an amazing light that brings all together… planting a tree in my name, we all got one… pretty dang cool. What a memory…. Love you all around the world,” the singer wrote.

Photo credit: Backstreet Boys / instagram

Earlier, the Backstreet Boys thanked their Kazakh fans, noting that the trip had been unforgettable.

Earlier, Backstreet Boys performed a concert in Almaty on September 19 and then in Astana on September 21, drawing thousands of their fans.

As reported earlier, more than 20,000 people attended the grand Backstreet Boys concert at Astana Arena in the capital.