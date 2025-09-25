"A trip to remember": Backstreet Boys thank Kazakh fans

In a post on their official Instagram page, the Backstreet Boys called their Kazakhstan tour a "trip to remember" and shared their impressions of the concerts.

"From the moment we touched down till the moment we departed, we felt truly welcomed, loved and embraced in the country of Kazakhstan. We felt the generosity of so many people that we met along the way and send our sincerest thanks to everyone who came out to shows in Astana and Almaty. It was definitely a trip to remember!" the musicians said.

Earlier, Backstreet Boys performed a concert in Almaty on September 19 and then in Astana on September 21, drawing thousands of their fans.