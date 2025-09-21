Backstreet Boys celebrate visit to Astana with tree planting and dombra performance

An official opening ceremony of the Peace and Accord Park has taken place just a few days ago as part of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The musicians also visited landmarks of the capital and even tried their hand at playing the Kazakh national instrument, the dombra. A video of the moment was shared on social media by producer Malik Khassenov.

Brian Littrell, one of the band’s lead vocalists, shared his impressions of their visit to Kazakhstan.

“An amazing time in Kazakhstan. What a warm welcome. Last night was Almaty about 30,000 fans. Tomorrow is Astana and another 30,000. Pics from the trip… so thankful to have so many fans around the world, music is an amazing light that brings all together… planting a tree in my name, we all got one… pretty dang cool. What a memory!” the musician wrote on social media.

The world-famous Backstreet Boys concert in Astana will take place tomorrow, September 21. Earlier, Backstreet Boys performed their first concert at Almaty’s Central Stadium on September 19.

As reported earlier, Astana has warmly welcomed the legendary late-1990s and early-2000s pop group.