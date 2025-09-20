Backstreet Boys land in Astana

Fans and airport staff gave a warm welcome to the legendary late-1990s and early-2000s pop group upon their arrival in Astana.





Airport staff performed a dance to the group’s iconic hit “Everybody,” and the unusual welcome was shared on Instagram by member Nick Carter.

''The best early morning welcome at the airport in Astana. So grateful for all the love over here in Kazakhstan,'' he posted.

The legendary band’s concert will take place in Astana on September 21 at Astana Arena.

The Astana concert is part of the group’s world tour. In 2025, Backstreet Boys set a record in Las Vegas when their performance at the legendary Sphere became the venue’s highest-selling show, with over 500,000 tickets sold in a single day.

According to the city’s akimat, more than 12,000 tourists from 45 countries, including Germany, Poland, France, Türkiye, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Greece, Azerbaijan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and others, are expected to attend the Astana concert.

The evening’s organizers, Astana Concert, have announced a Total White dress code, aiming to create an atmosphere of unity and style.

Earlier, Backstreet Boys performed their first concert at Almaty’s Central Stadium on September 19.