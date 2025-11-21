Astana unveils new street dedicated to creator of Armenian alphabet

The decision to name a street in Astana after Mesrop Mashtots was first announced during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Yerevan in April 2024.

Mesrop Mashtots is a pivotal figure in Armenian history. His scholarly and educational work laid the foundations of the national written tradition and stimulated the development of education and spiritual literature, helping preserve the historical identity of the Armenian people.

The ceremony was attended by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, representatives of the Armenian diaspora, and public figures.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

In her congratulatory remarks, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and Information emphasized that the inauguration of Mesrop Mashtots Street is a new symbol of friendship and a testament to both nations’ shared commitment to strengthening mutual understanding and cultural unity.

“Today’s event is both a tribute to the Armenian people and a testament to our enduring friendship. In April of this year, a park named after the great poet Abai Kunanbayuly was opened in Yerevan, becoming a place that honors the invaluable legacy of the Kazakh thinker. And now, by opening a street named after Mesrop Mashtots in Kazakhstan, we symbolically return this gesture, reaffirming that spiritual heritage is the place where our cultures converge, much like two great rivers flowing together and enriching one another,” Aida Balaeva said.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Greeting the ceremony’s attendees, Zhanna Andreasyan remarked that commemorating the Armenian scholar’s name opens a new, promising chapter in the history of mutual respect, friendship, and cultural collaboration between the two countries.

“In Yerevan at Abai Park, and now here on Mashtots Street, we witness bridges forming between our two cultures — bridges that carry not just names, but values: peace, education, creativity, and friendship. Armenia and Kazakhstan, with their rich histories, the legacies of great thinkers, and shared aspirations for the future, have long engaged in mutually enriching cooperation. I am confident that the opening of Mashtots Street marks a new chapter in deepening cultural and educational ties between our peoples,” said Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Earlier, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the Akorda Palace.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held talks at the Akorda Palace in Astana. Following the talks, the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Armenia adopted a Joint Statement. After that, the President of Kazakhstan awarded the Armenian PM with the Order of Altyn Qyran.

In Astana, the Prime Minister of Armenia is expected to hold talks on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, on November 20, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed his Armenian counterpart at the Astana International Airport.

