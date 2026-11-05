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    King of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit

    16:18, 5 November 2026

    At the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has arrived in Astana on an official visit, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    King of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Jordanian leader at the Astana Airport. The official welcome ceremony continued in Akorda.

    King of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In honor of the distinguished guest, a group of helicopters from Kazakhstan’s Air Defense Forces performed a demonstration flight over Akorda, carrying the state flags of Kazakhstan and Jordan.

    King of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    The Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall. The head of the Guard of Honor made a report, and the two countries’ anthems were performed.

    King of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein walked along the blue carpet towards the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which they left for a restricted-format meeting.

    King of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    The high-level talks will focus on the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

    King of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    As it was reported, on November 6, Astana will host the Aqaba Process summit, bringing together several heads of state.

    Politics Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Jordan Kazakhstan and Jordan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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