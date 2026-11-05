King of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit
At the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has arrived in Astana on an official visit, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Jordanian leader at the Astana Airport. The official welcome ceremony continued in Akorda.
In honor of the distinguished guest, a group of helicopters from Kazakhstan’s Air Defense Forces performed a demonstration flight over Akorda, carrying the state flags of Kazakhstan and Jordan.
The Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall. The head of the Guard of Honor made a report, and the two countries’ anthems were performed.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein walked along the blue carpet towards the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which they left for a restricted-format meeting.
The high-level talks will focus on the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
As it was reported, on November 6, Astana will host the Aqaba Process summit, bringing together several heads of state.