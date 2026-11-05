King of Jordan arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Jordanian leader at the Astana Airport. The official welcome ceremony continued in Akorda.

Photo credit: Akorda

In honor of the distinguished guest, a group of helicopters from Kazakhstan’s Air Defense Forces performed a demonstration flight over Akorda, carrying the state flags of Kazakhstan and Jordan.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

The Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall. The head of the Guard of Honor made a report, and the two countries’ anthems were performed.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein walked along the blue carpet towards the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which they left for a restricted-format meeting.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

The high-level talks will focus on the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

As it was reported, on November 6, Astana will host the Aqaba Process summit, bringing together several heads of state.