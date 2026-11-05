Turkmen president arrives in Kazakhstan
18:32, 5 November 2026
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Kazakhstan ahead of an international summit in Astana featuring several heads of state, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The President of Turkmenistan is scheduled to attend the Aqaba Process Summit on November 6 in the capital of Kazakhstan.
Summit participants will address strengthening international and regional security cooperation.
The Aqaba Process is an international initiative launched by King Abdullah II of Jordan in 2015. It primarily aims to strengthen global cooperation against terrorism and extremism.
As previously reported, the Aqaba Process summit, bringing together several heads of state, will take place in Astana on Nov. 6.