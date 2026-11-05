Turkmen president arrives in Kazakhstan

The President of Turkmenistan is scheduled to attend the Aqaba Process Summit on November 6 in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Photo: Kazakhstan Government press service

Photo: Kazakhstan Government press service

Summit participants will address strengthening international and regional security cooperation.

Photo: Kazakhstan Government press service

The Aqaba Process is an international initiative launched by King Abdullah II of Jordan in 2015. It primarily aims to strengthen global cooperation against terrorism and extremism.

As previously reported, the Aqaba Process summit, bringing together several heads of state, will take place in Astana on Nov. 6.