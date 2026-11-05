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    Turkmen president arrives in Kazakhstan

    18:32, 5 November 2026

    President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Kazakhstan ahead of an international summit in Astana featuring several heads of state, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Turkmen president arrives in Kazakhstan
    Photo; Kazakhstan Government press service

    The President of Turkmenistan is scheduled to attend the Aqaba Process Summit on November 6 in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    Turkmen president arrives in Kazakhstan
    Photo: Kazakhstan Government press service
    Turkmen president arrives in Kazakhstan
    Photo: Kazakhstan Government press service

    Summit participants will address strengthening international and regional security cooperation.

    Turkmen president arrives in Kazakhstan
    Photo: Kazakhstan Government press service

    The Aqaba Process is an international initiative launched by King Abdullah II of Jordan in 2015. It primarily aims to strengthen global cooperation against terrorism and extremism.

    As previously reported, the Aqaba Process summit, bringing together several heads of state, will take place in Astana on Nov. 6.

    Kazakhstan Astana Turkmenistan Central Asia Politics Events
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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