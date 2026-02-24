Archaeologists unearth 18th-century city, Byzantine-era Coptic necropolis in Egypt

The discovery sheds light on a previously underexplored area of Upper Egypt, offering rare insights into settlement patterns and daily life.

The residential structures date to the time of Sheikh Al-Arab Hammam, one of the most influential figures in the region during the 18th century.

The project aims to better understand and preserve the site, with plans to prepare it for inclusion on Egypt’s tourist map, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said. He highlighted its location between the archaeological sites of Dendera and Abydos, which could help boost regional tourism.

Supreme Council of Antiquities Secretary-General Hisham El-Leithy described the findings as particularly important as historical sources about the area are scarce, making the site a valuable addition to understanding Upper Egypt’s past.

Excavations have uncovered six houses with service buildings and part of an industrial zone, according to Diaa Zahran, head of the Islamic, Coptic, and Jewish Antiquities Sector.

Some homes were topped with mudbrick domes, while others featured roofs made from palm trunks. Traces of white lime plaster were also found in several rooms, suggesting varied architectural styles and construction techniques.

A range of artefacts discovered at the site reflects the vibrancy of life in the settlement. These include bronze coins, pottery fragments, children’s toys, jewellery, and textile remains, all pointing to a diverse and active community.

Beneath the residential layers, archaeologists also uncovered part of a Coptic necropolis from the Byzantine era. Ahmed El-Shoky, head of the mission, explained that geophysical surveys have guided the discovery after a limestone coffin lid was found reused as paving at one of the city’s entrances.

The necropolis features two types of burials: simple interments directly in the ground and others framed by mudbrick structures.

Among the finds were linen wrappings and tunics woven in the distinctive Coptic style, decorated with geometric, floral, and animal motifs, as well as crosses and inscriptions. A copper stamp used for decorating baked goods was also unearthed.

Experts say the discovery provides valuable data on funerary practices, industrial activity, and population distribution in Upper Egypt from the Byzantine through the Islamic periods.

Further analysis is expected to deepen the understanding of the individuals buried at the site.

Pierre Tallet, director of the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology, confirmed that bio-archaeological studies will examine the remains of around 23 individuals to determine their diet, health, age, and sex, particularly in light of evidence suggesting mummification practices.

