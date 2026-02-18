Ancient petroglyph discovered in Kyrgyzstan's Talas region

Soronkulov, who is currently at the site, described the find as highly significant and well preserved.

Photo credit: Gamal Soronkulov

“I heard there were petroglyphs above the village of Taldy-Bulak, so I came here specifically to look for them. Here I found a very beautiful petroglyph. Although small, it is important and of high quality. It clearly dates back to ancient times. The stone depicts a man with a bow and arrow leading a large goat and a moose. Other engravings are present but have faded. The three main images are striking, showing a hunting scene,” he said.

Photo credit: Gamal Soronkulov

According to the ecologist, the discovery confirms that life existed in the Talas valley since ancient times.

“That is why people say, ‘history begins in Talas,’” Soronkulov noted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the petroglyphs of Kyzyltas (red stone) in Zhetysu region were included in the list of protected historical and cultural sites.

