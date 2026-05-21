Golden Horde artifact handed over to Kazakhstan National Museum

Photo source: gov.kz

Margulan University officially handed over to the National Museum of Kazakhstan a unique historical treasure — a ceremonial women's robe from the Golden Horde era.

"This rare artifact was found during archaeological excavations at the Bolgan Ana mausoleum. The research on this site was conducted by Kazakh archaeologist Aibar Kassenali. The valuable item discovered was placed in the university's collection in 2019," the ministry said.

For several years, the UMAI International Laboratory for Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage at the Archaeological Research Institute studied, conserved, and prepared the unique textile item for long-term preservation. This artifact is regarded as an exceptionally valuable historical source connected to the cultural layer of the Ulus of Jochi elite.

Photo source: gov.kz

According to the ministry, the research was conducted under the guidance of archaeologist-restorer Tetiana Krupa. Scientists analyzed the robe's technical features in detail, studying how it was made and what materials were used. As a result, an accurate scientific reconstruction (copy) of the artifact was created, and a full range of conservation measures was carried out to preserve the original. Today, this reconstruction holds an important place in the Ulytau Museum.

Photo source: gov.kz

"The reconstruction of the robe belonging to a noble woman, found in the Bolgan Ana Mausoleum, was presented as one of the key exhibits at the international symposium 'The Golden Horde as a Model of Steppe Civilization: History, Archaeology, Culture, Identity' on May 19–20 in Astana in the presence of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry noted.

Participants of the international forum — local and foreign scientists and experts — lauded the work of Pavlodar researchers, emphasizing its scientific and cultural significance.

Photo source: gov.kz

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, from May 19 to 20, Astana hosted the International Symposium on “The Golden Horde as a Model of Steppe Civilization: History, Archaeology, Culture, Identity.”