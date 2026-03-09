32 injured, including children, in drone attack in Bahrain

All injured individuals are Bahraini citizens. This includes a 17-year-old girl who has sustained significant injuries to her head and eye, as well as two children aged seven and eight who have suffered serious injuries to their lower limbs. The youngest of the injured is a two-month-old infant.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted the Ministry as saying that all injured parties are under close observation and receiving follow-up care from specialised medical teams.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the State of Israel and the US had launched what it described as a preemptive strike against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation is aimed at eliminating an “existential threat,” while a US official later stated that “extensive” air and sea strikes on Iran will continue.

As tensions intensified, several Middle Eastern countries reported missile launches and security threats allegedly linked to Iran’s actions. Meanwhile, international leaders and officials issued statements regarding the situation.