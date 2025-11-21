Zhibek Kulumbetova clinches silver at Islamic Solidarity Games 2025

She advanced to the 52kg final, where she went up against Asma Alhosani of the UAE.

Zhibek Kulumbetova was defeated in the decisive match, finishing second in her category.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Marian Zhuravleva (-70 kg) has won gold, Azhar Salykova (-63 kg) has taken silver, and Mansur Khabibulla (-62 kg) has earned bronze in jiu-jitsu at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.