The pre-tournament news conference was held in the Kazakhstan Room at the Palais des Nations — a hall President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inaugurated in 2013 during his tenure as UN Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva. International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Timur Turlov highlighted Kazakhstan's role in preparing the championship.

"Our country has virtually become one of the organizers of the year's flagship chess event," Timur Turlov highlighted.

Photo: Kazakhstan Chess Federation

He noted that the Kazakh President's personal support played a significant role in selecting Geneva as the host city.

"Largely thanks to the personal involvement of our President and his support, we managed to organize this match specifically in Geneva, selecting the city's most iconic venues for its key events," he said.

The FIDE president also singled out the contribution of Kazakhstan's diplomatic mission and Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Erzhan Kazykhan.

Photo: Kazakhstan Chess Federation

"A tremendous contribution to this project was made by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the U.N. Office and other international organizations in Geneva, and personally by Erzhan Kazykhan," Turlov said.

UN officials attended the ceremony alongside the two contenders for the world title — reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju of India and Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan.

Both grandmasters are 20 years old, making their showdown the youngest title clash in the history of classical World Chess Championship matches.

Game 1 is scheduled for November 24. The players will contest 14 classical games at the Martin Bodmer Foundation in the Geneva suburb of Cologny. Running through Dec. 12, the match carries a $2.5 million prize pool.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Timur Turlov was elected the President of the International Chess Federation on September 26 at the federation's General Assembly in Samarkand.

On October 7, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Timur Turlov and outlined priorities for developing chess in Kazakhstan. They also discussed bolstering cooperation with FIDE and hosting major international tournaments.