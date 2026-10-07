Head of State outlines future priorities for FIDE President Timur Turlov

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Timur Turlov on his election as President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), noting that his election is a testament to the growing international standing of Kazakhstan and the country’s chess school.

According to the Head of State, chess holds a special place in Kazakhstan, serving not only as a sport but also as an important means of developing the intellectual potential of the younger generation.

It was noted that the Kazakh chess school has demonstrated steady progress in recent years. Today, more than 278,000 people across the country are regularly engaged in chess. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev particularly highlighted the achievements of Kazakhstan’s women’s national team, which won silver medals at the World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand.

At the same time, the President outlined a number of priorities for the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. In particular, he stressed the need to strengthen the training of national teams, establish an effective system for identifying and developing young talent, promote chess within the education system, and expand chess infrastructure across the regions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the national Federation and FIDE, including in the areas of upgrading the skills of domestic coaches and arbiters, the implementation of joint educational projects, and hosting major international chess tournaments in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished Timur Turlov every success in his new position of responsibility.

FIDE President Timur Turlov thanked the President of Kazakhstan for his special attention and support for the development of chess, and also provided an update on the prospects for further promoting chess worldwide, expanding international cooperation, and implementing new projects involving national chess federations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Head of State had received Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov.