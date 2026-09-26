Timur Turlov elected President of FIDE

The election was held on September 26 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, during the FIDE General Assembly, ongoing alongside the 46th Chess Olympiad.

Turlov secured 110 votes out of 196 total ballots.

Turlov has headed the Kazakhstan Chess Federation since 2023. During this period, Kazakhstan hosted the FIDE World Championship Match and World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan Chess Federation chief Timur Turlov said he would run for the FIDE presidency.

FIDE announced three approved presidential tickets after the July 26 nomination deadline. Alongside Timur Turlov and Viswanathan Anand, the candidates were Jan Henric Buettner with Malcolm Pein, and Wadim Rosenstein with Gordon Tang.