Yerasyl Kazhybayev hauls silver at Judo Grand Slam in Astana

Kazakhstan’s Kazhybayev (+100 kg) suffered an early defeat from Hyoga Ota of Japan in the final bout.

Thus, Team Kazakhstan has earned a total of nine medals at the Grand Slam tournament, including three silver and six bronze.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Gusman Kyrgyzbayev and Talgat Orynbasar secured silver medals at the tournament. Bronze medalists include Yesset Kuanov and Abylaikhan Zhubanazar.

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had attended Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam tournament in Astana.