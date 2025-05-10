Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam tournament

The President of the International Judo Federation (IJF), Marius Wieser, and 2024 Paris Games champion Yeldos Smetov attended the event together with the Head of State.

358 best athletes from 46 countries are taking part in the competition this year.

Kazakhstan's Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (66kg) and Talgat Orynbassar (60kg) took silver medals, while Magzhan Shamshadin (60kg), Aman Bakytzhan (60kg), Yesset Kuanov (73kg) and Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (81kg) won bronze medals.

This is the third time Astana is hosting the prestigious Grand Slam World Series tournament.